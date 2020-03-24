Letter: Trump's failings have hurt so many

After President Trump had made his first public comments about the corona virus on Jan. 22, he was telling the American public the coronavirus is a hoax and a media creation, and if it came to our country, it would affect only a few and would vanish.
At the very same time, this was already being contradicted by what scientists were saying.
Ironically, Tom Frieden, who ran the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for eight years, wrote on Jan. 22 that “the virus would continue spreading and we need to learn — and fast — about how it spreads.”
Trump continued to tell us that “everything is going to be fine” when instead, his words should have reflected a concern for our health and safety, our children and parents, our ability to move freely and sleep soundly, our ability to go to work and our children able to go to school.
On Feb. 23, the World Health Organization announced that the virus “was in 30 countries, with 78,811 confirmed cases, a more than fivefold increase over the previous three weeks.” And during that same week, the president reacted by adding a new element to his public remarks by blaming others.
At his South Carolina rally a few days later, he lashed out at the “do-nothing Democrat comrades” and publicly mocked Schumer for arguing with him … that he (Trump) “should be more aggressive in fighting the virus.”
Although he's wasted weeks and weeks by trivializing and politicizing it, he's finally woken up to the fact that it was never a hoax or a media creation that would miraculously vanish! He's blinded the masses by bending the truth to his better and unfortunately, to the very people that will be most affected!
When the president addressed the nation on March 11, he failed to address the core issues of how testing would be expanded and the virus truly brought under control. And so, the stock markets plunged. Two days later he held a news conference and even boasted about how great his response had been to-date … giving himself a rating of 10!
It's no wonder the market has continued to plummet!
This crisis has indeed proven that we can't have any confidence of Trump as a leader. There's been no display of honesty, stability, morality and/or courage!
Joyce Hackett Smith-Moore
Auburn