President Donald J. Trump's — the "chosen one" (his words, not mine), liar-in-chief — corrupt, illegal and betrayal actions continue unabashed by his rubber-stamp Republican senators.
His latest — and unconscionable snafu — was the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria, who are on the side of the Kurds by helping them fight and get rid of ISIS — mainly for our benefit and the benefit of the world.
Yes, the Kurds are OUR allies, so why is America abandoning them and letting them be slaughtered like the Jews, Europeans — and more — of World War II?
Unfortunately, with his latest betrayal, Trump is not an ally or a friend of the Kurds anymore.
Trump continues his "we're in love" with Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong-un and Xi Jinping and now added another despot, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Is Trump nuts or has he switched sides? I believe it's both.
So how can this self-serving president of ours (unbelievable, but yes, he's really OUR president) do such an unconscionable betrayal of the Kurds? Or any allies?
He then gave his new friend, Turkish President Erdogan — in his "great and unmatched wisdom" — the green light to invade the Kurds' enclave by abandoning them to defend themselves alone by unilaterally withdrawing U.S. troops from Syria.
And so yes, Trump lets — no, he encourages — this slaughter and ethnic cleansing of the Kurds to increase (and it has) but nothing has been done about it — by anyone!
It's time for our congressmen to get out of their bunkers and do something concrete to stop this outrageous betrayal and ethnic cleansing of the Kurds in northern Syria by Turkey — Russian, too.
Just imagine if Trump was president during WWII and he decided to pull our troops out England, France, etc., and left them on their own to fight the Nazis and said to Hitler, "It's a go, but don't kill too many"? That in essence is what he said to Erdogan.
This dumb action by Trump is going to leave America in such a deep world's lack-of-trusting-the-USA hole for such a long time that future presidents will be digging the US out of this Trump shoot-from-the-hip action betrayal for decades.
Assuming we survive Trump's continuing betrayal actions, of course.
I can go on and on but one thing is clear.
It's time for Congress to take some immediate action.
Congress has a choice: Implementing the 25th Amendment or impeaching President Donald Trump — now!
It's time.
Bill Balyszak
Fleming