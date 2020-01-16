Letter: Trump's top priority is always himself

It's said that President Trump is unpredictable. No — anything but. We all know exactly how he's going to handle any situation — he'll do what's good for him personally. Regardless of the stakes, regardless of the morality, Trump will do what's best for him, not the country. No Republican with a straight face can say anything else.
Trump's not the only liar in town. To elbow her way into the news cycle and bolster her own presidential aspirations, Nikki Haley accuses Democrats of mourning the death of Soleimani. This is an absolute falsehood — there is zero evidence. Congratulations, Ms. Haley — you're really nailing your Trump act.
We know Soleimani had blood on his hands. That's not in issue. I would like Representative Katko, so often evasive, to directly answer one simple question: Explain to us how killing Soleimani was not a profound escalation of the tension between our countries.
Mr. Trump, Mr. Pence, and Mr. Pompeo poured gas on a long-smoldering bed of coals. No one can know how, where, and when it will ignite, but it will ignite.
But why would Mr. Trump risk such a conflagration? After all, he won office in part by promising to get us out of forever wars. But in this as with most else that comes out of his mouth, he was lying — just one more reality TV trick to fool gullible Fox News viewers. Since the inception of his administration, Trump has been allied with old-fashioned neo-cons who are eager to launch another round of regime change in the Middle East, because the last one went so well. This time against Iran, which will be a tragedy of historic proportions for everyone involved, including us. Our soldiers.
Why would he do that? Because the president needs a distraction — there's an impeachment going on, and an election just around the corner. Doing what's best for him, and the country and the world be damned. It's how Mr. Trump rolls — not unpredictable in the least. Republicans, your president is taking us to war.
Jim Ellis
Fleming