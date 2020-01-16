Letter: Trump's top priority is always himself

It's said that President Trump is unpredictable. No — anything but. We all know exactly how he's going to handle any situation — he'll do what's good for him personally. Regardless of the stakes, regardless of the morality, Trump will do what's best for him, not the country. No Republican with a straight face can say anything else.

Trump's not the only liar in town. To elbow her way into the news cycle and bolster her own presidential aspirations, Nikki Haley accuses Democrats of mourning the death of Soleimani. This is an absolute falsehood — there is zero evidence. Congratulations, Ms. Haley — you're really nailing your Trump act.

We know Soleimani had blood on his hands. That's not in issue. I would like Representative Katko, so often evasive, to directly answer one simple question: Explain to us how killing Soleimani was not a profound escalation of the tension between our countries.

Mr. Trump, Mr. Pence, and Mr. Pompeo poured gas on a long-smoldering bed of coals. No one can know how, where, and when it will ignite, but it will ignite.