Letter: Trump supporters are a bunch of nitwits

Finally, if you think that voter fraud was rampant and that Trump actually won, you’re definitely a nitwit and possibly something much worse. If you ignore both William Barr, Trump’s attorney general, and Chris Krebs, Trump’s (former) head of cyber security, as well the fact that all 50 states have certified that the election was free and fair, that’s your right. But if, after more than 60 courts as well as Trump’s own Supreme Court (twice) found no evidence of voter fraud and you still support overturning the election you are guilty of being much more than a nitwit. You have aided and abetted Republican House and Senate members who have orchestrated an attempted coup, an overthrow of a duly elected government. That’s called “sedition” and “treason” and everyone, regardless of party, should remember to never vote for any member of Congress who has now shown us that he or she wants to destroy our democracy.