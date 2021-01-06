Letter: Trump supporters are a bunch of nitwits

In an election year many derogatory names have been bandied about but I would like to add just one more: “nitwit." The kindest definition of a “nitwit” is someone who is silly or foolish. Let’s go with that. How can you determine if you’re a nitwit?
Try this test:
• If you believed Donald Trump when he said Barack Obama was not a US citizen you may just be a nitwit.
• If you believe, as Donald does, that, since they got caught, American POWs are losers, it’s quite possible that along with being unpatriotic, you’re also a nitwit.
• If you thought that the "Access Hollywood" video in which Donald Trump bragged about molesting women was faked, then you should be seriously concerned that you might be a nitwit.
• If you actually believed that Trump was actually going to release his tax returns after the election, as he promised, there’s a really good chance that you’re a nitwit.
• If you really thought that Mexico was going to pay for our border wall, there’s certifiable evidence that you’re a nitwit.
• If you think, contrary to the Mueller Report, that Trump’s people did not conspire with Russia to hurt Hillary’s chances of winning, you are, most likely, a delusional nitwit.
• If you think that COVID-19 is not a serious threat to us all and that masks don’t reduce its spread, then you might just be the kind of nitwit that possibly infects and kills others.
Finally, if you think that voter fraud was rampant and that Trump actually won, you’re definitely a nitwit and possibly something much worse. If you ignore both William Barr, Trump’s attorney general, and Chris Krebs, Trump’s (former) head of cyber security, as well the fact that all 50 states have certified that the election was free and fair, that’s your right. But if, after more than 60 courts as well as Trump’s own Supreme Court (twice) found no evidence of voter fraud and you still support overturning the election you are guilty of being much more than a nitwit. You have aided and abetted Republican House and Senate members who have orchestrated an attempted coup, an overthrow of a duly elected government. That’s called “sedition” and “treason” and everyone, regardless of party, should remember to never vote for any member of Congress who has now shown us that he or she wants to destroy our democracy.
Thomas Hanley
Fulton