Letter: Trump supporters are ignoring reality

I respect everyone’s political choices but I’m confused. I have to ask, “Why?” Why would anyone support Trump?

When the pandemic hit he wasted two months claiming it was false news and a liberal plot to make him look bad. Thousands died because he failed to act.

He lies constantly; multiple news sources, including Fox, have reported he’s told over 12,000 lies since “2016." Clinton told one lie and he was impeached, Trump has told thousands and he gets a free pass from the GOP.

He can’t speak without denigrating, insulting and name calling. No previous president, Republican or Democrat, has ever done that. Regardless of what the event or who that event is meant to honor, put him in front of a microphone and it’s all about him and he’ll bad-mouth somebody.

He will lie, cheat and do anything possible to get re-elected including taking aid from the anyone who offers it. He has reached out to the Russians and Chinese on TV and he tried to blackmail the Ukrainian president in exchange for US aid. Now he’s encouraging supporters to commit voter fraud. I’d be willing to bet the same people who drank Lysol will try to vote twice.