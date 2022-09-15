Letter: Trump thoroughly proven to be unfit

My fellow Americans, our country is at a dangerous crossroads. In my opinion, former President Trump and his followers are a very serious threat to our democracy.

The following are a few quotes from people who worked in the Trump Administration. The quotes are taken from Bob Woodward's book, "Fear: Trump in the White House."

Rex Tillerson, the former CEO of Exxon Mobil, became Trump's secretary of state. Tillerson hated the way Trump talked down to the military members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He said, "I just don't like the way the president talks to these generals. I can't sit around and listen to this from the president. He's just a moron."

Four-star Marine Corps General John Kelly, who was President Trump's chief of staff, said of the president: "He's an idiot. It's pointless to try to convince him of anything. We're in Crazytown. I don't even know why any of us are here. This is the worst job I've ever had."

Secretary of Defense and retired four-star Marine Corps General James Mattis told close associates that, "the president acted like, and had the understanding of, a fifth or sixth grader, when it came to foreign affairs."

Countless books and articles have shown that President Trump has never cared for working class people or for the Constitution of the United States. The only thing he cares about is Donald Trump.

John "Jake" Herrling

Auburn