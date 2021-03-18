Letter: Trump to blame for vaccine refusals

Polling is showing that a majority of Trump supporters are refusing to get their COVID shots and that concerns the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Fauci.

But there's a valid reason for their denial!

President Trump often undercut or even contradicted the medical experts who warned of an increasingly dire situation! In fact, early on he downplayed the risk.

At the onset – Jan. 22 – he told us that “We have the virus totally under control. It's one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It's going to be just fine.” He even thanked President Xi saying, “the United States greatly appreciates China's transparency.”

One week later the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a “public health emergency of international concern.” (Later, that same day – at a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa the president said, “We only have five people ... they have somewhat of a problem, but hopefully, it's all going to be OK.”)

President Trump continued to downplay the virus ... even accusing the Democrats of “politicizing the coronavirus!” on Feb. 28.