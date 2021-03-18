Letter: Trump to blame for vaccine refusals

Polling is showing that a majority of Trump supporters are refusing to get their COVID shots and that concerns the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Fauci.
But there's a valid reason for their denial!
President Trump often undercut or even contradicted the medical experts who warned of an increasingly dire situation! In fact, early on he downplayed the risk.
At the onset – Jan. 22 – he told us that “We have the virus totally under control. It's one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It's going to be just fine.” He even thanked President Xi saying, “the United States greatly appreciates China's transparency.”
One week later the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a “public health emergency of international concern.” (Later, that same day – at a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa the president said, “We only have five people ... they have somewhat of a problem, but hopefully, it's all going to be OK.”)
President Trump continued to downplay the virus ... even accusing the Democrats of “politicizing the coronavirus!” on Feb. 28.
On March 10 he told us that “we're prepared and we're doing a great job with it. And it will go away.” And a day later he told us “the risk is very, very low.” (On that same day, it was Dr. Fauci who contradicted the president, telling us that “it's going to get worse”!)
The president admits his downplaying on March 19 by saying, “I don't want to create a panic.”
On April 2 – in response to Dr. Fauci's mask recommendation, President Trump told us that “it's going to be a voluntary thing. You can do it. You don't have to do it. I'm choosing not to do it.” President Trump reminded us on April 13 that it was he who “calls the shots!” (And his words – to the end of his presidency – were the downplaying and denials that (unfortunately) has had an effect on many of his followers!)
The president's quotes, as well as Dr. Fauci's and other medical experts, can be found on: https://www.npr.org/2020/04/21.837348551/timeline-what-trump-has said.
It's because it really is a life or death situation that Dr. Fauci is now asking that the former president to “ask your followers to get their free shots!”
Joyce H. Smith-Moore
Auburn