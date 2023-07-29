Is our democracy in trouble?

In an interview on the Sunday (7/23) talk shows Michael Beschloss, an NBC news presidential historian warned of a Trump administration as a “presidential dictatorship “

Trump has stated that if he wins in 2024 he will seize presidential authority “over every part of the federal government that now operates, by either law or tradition, with any means of independence from political interference by the White House.”

Beschloss is quoted as saying “This is something we have never seen in American history. This is a presidential candidate, Donald Trump, who is actually telling us outright.”

It appears that Trump is taking a page out of European dictators playbook noting that Mussolini and Hitler revealed their plans to obtain sweeping powers before they took office.

Beschloss issued this chilling statement “God knows what’s in his mind that he’s not telling us.”

So I ask again “Is our democracy in trouble?” The answer has to be a resounding YES! The authority he wants to obtain in tantamount to declaring the United States as a dictatorship! American voters this cannot happen! Donald Trump cannot be allowed 1) to run for office and 2) get elected. To do so would mean the end of democracy and the United States that we currently know.

We need candidates for this high office with a backbone who are willing to stand up and defeat Trump in the selection process, also we need all Americans, regardless of political affiliation to stand up and denounce aTrump and his blatant attempt to CRUSH the United States of America!

Russell Harkins

Auburn