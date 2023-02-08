It may have happened a while back but sometimes "old news" should be brought up when the "word" needs time to spread about its possible inappropriateness.

It's the photo-op of the former president holding a Bible upside-down in front of the empty St. John's Church on June 1, 2020, in a picture most folks probably remember.

It truly bothered me, as well as a significant number of clergy (so I found out). It was the display of disrespect shown by the president at the time. And why did it bother so many of "The Cloth"?

It's because it's considered sacrimonious to hold a Bible upside-down!

And, although prior to becoming a U.S. President, he was quoted often for some rather uncouth statements. For example ... what he said on Jan. 28, 2015, about what breastfeeding mothers are doing as “being disgusting”! (And, babies might never agree with him about that!)

When asked on Nov. 1, 2018, about people who wanted to come to the United States. His response: “Why are we having people from s---hole countries coming here?” (Does he not realize his ancestors came from some of those same countries? Mine sure did!)

He brags about "loving pulp culture" and that it's OK to tell a woman that “she's a b----.” (TrumpNation – The Art of Donald, 2005).

Although most of today's clergy has a tendency to look the other way, choose to hear not, etc., there's some words/expressions that are without a doubt, best not said ever!

Space doesn't allow for the numerous expressions he's been cited for having said that would offend some – if not all – clergy.

And given today's increasingly dysfunctional attitudes about others not being the same as ourselves .... the comment Trump made in January 2016 is questionable. He said that he “could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn't lose any voters.” Really?

Are Americans so willing to continue being like sheep to the slaughter that they want to remain blind to what this man is capable of doing. He's not a Christian in the least bit! And despite his donating money to one (or two... or more) ... well that doesn't buy his way into heaven either!

End of sermon.

Rev. Joyce H. Smith, N.D.

Auburn