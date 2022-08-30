Letter: Trump's document handling can't be excused

Even as President Trump had no legal right to create what appears to be a personal collection of both government and personal documents, the former including classified materials, it is the classified government documents, of course, that are of most concern. The handling and storage of these is very specific and the penalties for not conforming to these rules can (and have) resulted in jail time. Trump was certainly told by those who briefed him and by his lawyers regarding the sensitive nature of classified materials. He didn't listen, could've cared less, or forgot. Several witnesses (their names in the released affidavit are blacked out) reported that Trump himself checked out what went into the boxes he removed from the White House. The facts that classified materials were mixed with a variety of non-classified items, that they were transported to his home in Florida, and kept there in a variety of locations — none of which could safely secure such materials from any number of prying eyes — with no chain of custody or any similar system to prevent unauthorized reproduction, photography or pilfering, only underscores the fact that Trump broke the law.