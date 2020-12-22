Letter: Trump's hero complex has killed thousands

First, thank you, Joan Sigona and John Bertonica for your opinions. I never saw so many adjectives used to describe each person. And I am surprised at the credit you give the President-elect for spreading "China virus." You must have inside information about this only an adversary would know.

My question is what makes JS and JB and friends believe what our current administration tells or not tell us? For example, and with great reluctance I will address our current president appropriately, Mr. Trump denied the severity of COVID-19, calling it a hoax. Not to mention, he knew just about a year ago and "didn't want to cause a panic," but his inaction has caused the death of over 300,000 Americans. Maybe that is exactly what he wanted to happen, but that is just my thinking. He was hoping that the virus would kill only those who didn't bow to his whim.

I am grateful that there is a COVID-19 vaccine! However, I can't be grateful for the losses I have endured! All of which could have most likely been prevented or treated if Mr. Trump was a decent human! Can the same be said for the both of you and your friends? Your buddy in the White House is suffering from a hero complex, creating a tragedy and then coming to the rescue. That action is totally a result of bovine deification.