Letter: Trump's hero complex has killed thousands

First, thank you, Joan Sigona and John Bertonica for your opinions. I never saw so many adjectives used to describe each person. And I am surprised at the credit you give the President-elect for spreading "China virus." You must have inside information about this only an adversary would know.
My question is what makes JS and JB and friends believe what our current administration tells or not tell us? For example, and with great reluctance I will address our current president appropriately, Mr. Trump denied the severity of COVID-19, calling it a hoax. Not to mention, he knew just about a year ago and "didn't want to cause a panic," but his inaction has caused the death of over 300,000 Americans. Maybe that is exactly what he wanted to happen, but that is just my thinking. He was hoping that the virus would kill only those who didn't bow to his whim.
I am grateful that there is a COVID-19 vaccine! However, I can't be grateful for the losses I have endured! All of which could have most likely been prevented or treated if Mr. Trump was a decent human! Can the same be said for the both of you and your friends? Your buddy in the White House is suffering from a hero complex, creating a tragedy and then coming to the rescue. That action is totally a result of bovine deification.
As far as JB's declaration that the threats from Russia, North Korea, China and other terrorists groups are beginning to be heard, Trump turned up the volume of his crybaby temper tantrum. Since Mr. Trump has fired so, so many national security directors from multiple agencies, it's no wonder that the strays were able to walk right in the front door. After all, Trump probably held the door open for the fired ones leaving and allowed anyone who kissed his proverbial derrière of loyalty in with keys to his kingdom. His staunch loyal puppy dogs, Rudy and the disgraced Mike Flynn, seem to be the conduit to Putin's agenda.
Some of your friends, JB, already said goodbye to peace and prosperity when McConnell wouldn't even consider so many varieties of stimulus packages. Generally, you can't say goodbye to something you've already lost, only "Hello, I'm glad your back! I've missed you since 2019!"
Thank you to Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx and all frontline medical workers!
R.L. Searles
Sennett
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!