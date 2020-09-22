Letter: Trump's narcissism fed COVID-19 disaster

My opinion is Dr. Trump wanted people who were so trusting of him, but he could not have empathy for them because of his unvarnished racism, to do harm or death to themselves. Trump, knowingly withheld vital information from the entire country as his way of fast-tracking the eradication of those he despises for which the list is way too long! Pushing the hydroxychloroquine and “puff, it’ll just magically disappear “ narratives as we know now has cost 200,000 lives.

So for another opinion: As a disabled veteran during the nuclear arms race of the late 1970s, early 1980s, our country was just seconds away from annihilation or annihilating other countries! That was my WAR, that was my extreme “always be at the ready,” unscheduled war games, drills and immediate deployment. I volunteered knowing all the risks and more importantly I wanted to "support and defend the Constitution" and our country. So for the “Veterans for Trump 2020” who still believe in the commander-in-chief as supreme, you are the suckers! The veterans and their families of all of the battles fought, even if not actually declared a war, who died as a result of COVID-19, are unfortunately the losers. Their service was not in vain and never will be! Unbeknownst to them, the current leader failed the entire country on purpose, so as not to cause panic! So while veterans and service members died of contracting COVID-19, not to mention front line workers, emergency personnel, nurses, doctors, teachers, postal workers and so many other groups, our self-serving Putin wanna-be and his genetic family cannot humble themselves to even fathom the sacrifices Americans and legalized citizens have made! That’s because there is nothing in it for them! Well, except for the fact that the "secretaries pool’ and AG are using my money and your to defend the rapist and sue the victim for defamation!