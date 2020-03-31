Letter: Try to buy more American-made items

Thanks to the corrupt Chinese government, the whole world is suffering from the coronavirus. Their deliberate cover up is costing the world thousands of lives. This could have been avoided had they been honest about the problem.

So where does America go from here? Just like we always do when crisis threatens our way of life — we will overcome this and survive! Unfortunately life will not be the same for a long time. Social distancing will become the norm for many parts of the country. The hazy, lazy days of the '60s and 70s will be only a memory. It'll be awhile before people are comfortable with large gatherings but it will happen eventually.

Our government needs to be ready when the next virus comes along, and it will, so we need to ramp up American production so we are not caught short again. No more relying on the corrupt Chinese government to supply us with drugs and equipment unless absolutely necessary. We need to be self sufficient in the very near future.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Every American can do their part by buying American products if at all possible. China and many other countries have been using us for years and we need to put a stop to it. Our children and grandchildren are counting on us and our government to do the right thing, and do it now!