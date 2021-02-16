Letter: Tubman has enough honors in Auburn

My opinion is we live in Auburn, our high school is named after our city. Harriet Tubman (Araminta Harriet Ross) has been honored numerous times. She has a park across from the police station, a beautiful statue in front of the visitors center, isn't the board of education office on Thornton Ave. named after her, there is Tubman Lane were residents live, wasn't there a residential building in Sennett named after her. The church on 90 Franklin St. has changed their name to hers, her church was on Parker Street. She has a national park were she once lived. The board of education is constantly downsizing our students activities because of funding not being there. They have no second thoughts about the expense of a possible name change and raising school taxes. It's bad enough that the signs coming into the city are blue instead of maroon for our high school color, now you want to change the name of Auburn High School. What's next the city's name?