Letter: Tubman is known around the world

I hope those of us who doubt the wisdom of naming the Auburn High School in honor of Harriet Tubman might give thought to why we feel that way. We should consider whether we would have such a problem naming the high school for any other person as internationally renowned and respected as Tubman.

We’ve already named one school for Seward, but imagine whether we’d have the same problem naming the high school for him if he is as famous as Tubman is. After all, ordinary people in Europe and Africa, at least, know exactly who she is. Who else from our community could we say that about?

Our problem with naming the high school for Tubman might be an opportunity to examine what we feel about people of color.

David Connelly

Owasco

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0