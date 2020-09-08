Letter: Tune out the Trump Liars Club

On the first three days of the Republican National Convention, Trump had his coterie of relatives, employees and loyalists in full Trump Liars Club mode.
And they almost outdid the Trumpster.
But then, nobody can outdo the Liar-in-Chief, as we witnessed Emperor Trump's brazen acceptance speech on the fourth day.
So let me just give a little recap of the fourth day, where Trump blasted Vice President Joe Biden 41 times on various untrue counts and the Democrats.
And Trump did this on the front lawn of the White House. Unbelievable!
Not somewhere else where it would be more appropriate for a political event, but at "the Peoples House." (By the way, it was against the Hatch Act.) What, Trump worry?
But then Trump has done worse things — and with impunity — so what's another ''up your Constitution, America" disgraceful act?
Yes, truly disgraceful, unethical, boastful, brazen and much, much more.
And he did this in front of about 1,500 stalwart — but gutless — Republican members of Congress and million dollar+ donors who were sitting cheek-to-cheek on chairs, with about 99% not wearing any masks.
More coronavirus infections on the way? Absolutely! And deaths? Who knows?
I guess Trump must've brainwashed most of these 1,500 dumb Republicans that they would be immune to the COVID-19 because he doesn't wear a mask and he's OK.
Must be the Clorox he uses as a chaser after he gulps down his hydroxychloroquine.
Not really. But Trump does have doctors available 24/7, which those 1,500 don't.
Additionally, we need to clarify a few things of what Trump said that night.
Trump stated that "For 47 years, Joe Biden took the donations of the blue-collar workers, gave them hugs and even kisses."
Yes, Joe Biden is a very friendly, emphatic, compassionate and helpful guy, especially for the middle class and downtrodden.
However, Joe didn't have a stormy and salacious relationship like Trump, who lied (what else is new?) and others lied for him and went to jail for doing so.
Trump also asked: "How can the Democratic Party lead our country when it spends so much time tearing down our country?"
The Democrats are NOT tearing down our country. Trump is!
The truth is the Democrats are doing everything in their power to take Trump down instead.
And you readers can help. And I mean no disrespect — so please, put down your remote and get out and vote, either in person or by mail. Just do it!
It's your country.
Bill Balyszak
Fleming
