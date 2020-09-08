Letter: Tune out the Trump Liars Club

I guess Trump must've brainwashed most of these 1,500 dumb Republicans that they would be immune to the COVID-19 because he doesn't wear a mask and he's OK.

Must be the Clorox he uses as a chaser after he gulps down his hydroxychloroquine.

Not really. But Trump does have doctors available 24/7, which those 1,500 don't.

Additionally, we need to clarify a few things of what Trump said that night.

Trump stated that "For 47 years, Joe Biden took the donations of the blue-collar workers, gave them hugs and even kisses."

Yes, Joe Biden is a very friendly, emphatic, compassionate and helpful guy, especially for the middle class and downtrodden.

However, Joe didn't have a stormy and salacious relationship like Trump, who lied (what else is new?) and others lied for him and went to jail for doing so.

Trump also asked: "How can the Democratic Party lead our country when it spends so much time tearing down our country?"

The Democrats are NOT tearing down our country. Trump is!

The truth is the Democrats are doing everything in their power to take Trump down instead.