No one has the right to destroy his property or kill or injure another person. Because of all the evil in the world, God sent his only begotten son, Jesus, as our savior and healer. Our thoughts, words and actions can save, injure or destroy our chances of eternal peace, joy and love in God's kingdom. It's time to decide before Jesus returns. The alternative is eternal pain and suffering. Prayer is powerful. Baptism and confession of sins, receiving the body and blood of Jesus, is essential.