Letter: Turn to prayer during this pandemic

We are not alone in our fight against the pandemic, against injustice, against crime and violence, against hopelessness. God gave us a powerful weapon through the Holy Rosary. The Rosary is a meditation on the Gospels, enabling us to “see” the life of Jesus Christ through the eyes of the person who knew Him best: His own mother.

The Rosary brought about victory at the Battle of Lepanto. It stopped invading armies and plagues. It stopped the rampage of Boko Haram. It stopped Ted Bundy from killing a young lady who fell asleep while praying it. It has brought about healings and conversions, and resolved impossible, desperate situations. I owe the reception of many graces in my life to praying the Rosary.

I implore everyone to start praying the Rosary to stop this pandemic and to bring about peace in our homes, our country, and our world. We must turn back to God without further delay, and we must beg Him for mercy and healing. He is only waiting for us to ask for these things! He is waiting for us to fully open our hearts so that He can shower us with His grace.

Valerie Smith

Auburn

