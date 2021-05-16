Letter: Two Auburn board candidates stand out

The Auburn Enlarged City School District would be lucky to have both Ian Phillips and Nate Garland serving on its board. On May 18, we will be casting our votes for both to serve on the AECSD Board of Education.

Ian’s support of our students and teachers is evidenced by his extremely active and engaged first term on the school board. He has used his knowledge and network to coordinate advocacy efforts in Albany and engage students, teachers, and parents in the fight for fair and equitable funding for the AECSD. Our family and friends have worked alongside Ian writing letters to and visiting the offices of our state representatives. Nate shares the same priorities and will continue our district’s advocacy agenda. His background in law, serving locally for almost a decade, will serve our district’s goals to enhance education for all of our students.