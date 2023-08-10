When I was in 7th grade, my father had to give written permission so our Catholic church could teach me why abortion was wrong. First, he had to inform me of the reality that there are women who want to kill their unborn children. This was devastating, unbelievable news to me.

When I was born, I wasn't expected to survive which required an immediate baptism in the hospital. Years later before my little brother was born, my mother was offered abortion in case an unreliable test showed he might have birth defects. She said no to both.

I want to give a counterpoint to the documentary about the local politician who “risked his career” by casting the final vote that made abortion legal in New York State. Now we can sell baby parts to universities in honor of reproductive freedom. How we discard a soul and recycle it for scientific procedures has lured us into a numbness as we turn our backs on the confusion, betrayal and emptiness left behind. There are two types of sacrifice to compare here. A politician's and my parents'.

Lisa Ann Homic

Auburn