Letter: Tyranny is happening in our country

What should we do about the tyrants?

Aren't we lucky to have such wonderful and brilliant bureaucrats telling us what to do? Didn't we elect them to represent our needs and rights in this society? Why do they get to make the decisions regarding what they think is best for us? Are they simply arrogant and puffed up with elitist importance? Or are they just vastly superior to us?

How do you feel about their self-righteous, pompous, egocentric, determined annihilation of those who disagree with them? What happened to the ability to exercise our constitutional right to free speech, without someone attacking us and threatening our quality of life? Evidently it is their way or else.

Why do they have the power to dictate to us as to how we must think, feel and behave? Too many bureaucrats and politicians lecture us and preach at us. They behave as if we are incapable of controlling our own lives.

The true evidence of tyranny is when someone tells you to: "Shut up! Do what I say! Not what I do!" Then they tear you apart for not bending to their demands. What kind of society forces a one-party government with absolute power and control on its people? Is this how you want to live?

Joan D. Sigona

Fleming

