Letter: U.S. economic structure needs to be changed

With the COVID relief bill now signed into law we should look at the bigger picture in terms of why it was necessary. Due to the virus, our system of capitalism has been pressure-tested and it’s come up short. We have seen just how fragile our economic security is with millions of people living from paycheck to paycheck and many businesses on the brink of closing even after just a few months of reduced revenue. This is because of the weak social safety net our capitalistic system provides. Other developed nations didn’t require an emergency relief bill as they are socialist (not communist) nations with safeguards (and higher taxes) designed to protect working people. America, on the other hand, is a nation designed of, by and for the rich. Over years this has been mitigated by Social Security (which has kept millions out of poverty), unemployment insurance, the earned income tax credit (thanks to President Nixon) and food stamps (aka SNAP). We’ve seen most of America’s wealth go to the top 10th of 1% who have grown even richer during the COVID crises. Now is the time to pay for the COVID law by finally making the rich pay their fare share.
Yes, I know that the wealthy provide most of the tax revenue for our nation but that’s because of the large number of rich people who, individually, are paying the lowest top tax rates in modern history. We need a structural solution, paid for by the wealthy, so average hard-working Americans can become economically secure. Emergency funding Band-Aids will not work in the long-run.
We need to:
• Raise the top tax rate to 39.6% on income above $400,000 adjusted gross income
• Substantially raise the minimum wage and index it to inflation
• Eliminate the upper income limit on Social Security taxes while freezing the payouts at the previous top level while enlarging benefits to average workers
• Permanently expand subsidies for day care
Fear of socialism has become a boogeyman designed to scare voters out of supporting policies that benefit our society as a whole. Regardless, socialism has come to the rescue every time capitalism gets in trouble. The $1,400 checks coming your way are evidence of that. I’m not anti-capitalism but I realize we need a “new normal” with an expanded social safety net to keep us from ricocheting from one financial crisis to another.
Thomas Hanley
Fulton