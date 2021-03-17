Letter: U.S. economic structure needs to be changed

With the COVID relief bill now signed into law we should look at the bigger picture in terms of why it was necessary. Due to the virus, our system of capitalism has been pressure-tested and it’s come up short. We have seen just how fragile our economic security is with millions of people living from paycheck to paycheck and many businesses on the brink of closing even after just a few months of reduced revenue. This is because of the weak social safety net our capitalistic system provides. Other developed nations didn’t require an emergency relief bill as they are socialist (not communist) nations with safeguards (and higher taxes) designed to protect working people. America, on the other hand, is a nation designed of, by and for the rich. Over years this has been mitigated by Social Security (which has kept millions out of poverty), unemployment insurance, the earned income tax credit (thanks to President Nixon) and food stamps (aka SNAP). We’ve seen most of America’s wealth go to the top 10th of 1% who have grown even richer during the COVID crises. Now is the time to pay for the COVID law by finally making the rich pay their fare share.