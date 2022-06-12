 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
YOUR VIEW

Letter: U.S. has problems coast to coast

The year 2020 will be remembered for:

1. COVID: Hyperbolic fear in the country.

2. Cannabis market growing with government's help.

3. Abortions encouraged with our tax money.

4. Soft on crime, leaving U.S. citizens vulnerable.

Stealing in California is acceptable, U.S. citizens have to be masked but illegal, undocumented aliens are welcomed with open arms.

The list is endless.

People who are for abortions have already been born — too bad we can't go back to assist them and make them happy.

Beware the first step.

Lucy Cacciotti

Auburn

