Letter: U.S. immigration policy makes no sense

Can someone like the ACLU and Judge Richard Seeborg in San Francisco explain their positions sanely?

Illegal, undocumented asylum-seekers were released into the United States with notices to appear in court. Would you appear?!

They demand rights and are protesting our laws.

Lawful, legal immigrants who have waited patiently with the exact same fears and perils have been totally ignored. Let them in. We need legals and law-abiding citizens.

We may have knowledge but lack wisdom. Stop and think. Stand up and be counted and beware the first step.

Lucy Cacciotti

Auburn

