Letter: U.S. is almost a banana republic

Limiting testimonial and documentary evidence against Donald Trump, in only the third impeachment trial in our history, Republican Leader McConnell has vacillated between a trial without witnesses and a strange version of an appeal. First, the Senate “trial” was to be limited to the evidence produced in the House impeachment investigation without more witnesses or documents, like an appeal. Now McConnell says that evidence produced in the impeachment may or may not be admitted in evidence in the Senate. Like a trial; but without witnesses.

This twisted version of the most solemn of all American Constitutional guarantees leaves no doubt about the Republican position. They want us to believe that the call to President Zelensky was “perfect,” and that Trump’s refusal to answer a single subpoena from the House as it investigated was not an obstruction of Congress. But won’t answer questions.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Now Ken Starr, who prosecuted Bill Clinton for Oval Office oral sex and Alan Dershowitz, fresh from defending pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, come to tell us that withholding Congressionally approved funds for Ukraine’s defense until President Zelensky announced a new investigation of a debunked theory about his competition and refusing to answer any Congressional subpoena is just fine.