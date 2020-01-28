Letter: U.S. is almost a banana republic

Limiting testimonial and documentary evidence against Donald Trump, in only the third impeachment trial in our history, Republican Leader McConnell has vacillated between a trial without witnesses and a strange version of an appeal. First, the Senate “trial” was to be limited to the evidence produced in the House impeachment investigation without more witnesses or documents, like an appeal. Now McConnell says that evidence produced in the impeachment may or may not be admitted in evidence in the Senate. Like a trial; but without witnesses.
This twisted version of the most solemn of all American Constitutional guarantees leaves no doubt about the Republican position. They want us to believe that the call to President Zelensky was “perfect,” and that Trump’s refusal to answer a single subpoena from the House as it investigated was not an obstruction of Congress. But won’t answer questions.
You have free articles remaining.
Now Ken Starr, who prosecuted Bill Clinton for Oval Office oral sex and Alan Dershowitz, fresh from defending pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, come to tell us that withholding Congressionally approved funds for Ukraine’s defense until President Zelensky announced a new investigation of a debunked theory about his competition and refusing to answer any Congressional subpoena is just fine.
This is not the America I grew up in. It is on the brink of becoming a banana republic with show trials. Americans who do not realize what is happening and ignore this show will send us into authoritarian oblivion. Only by demanding a trial with witnesses and documents will we continue an American tradition. Only by calling out this process as a despicable lie will we regain the America we are losing.
Harris Lindenfeld
Manlius