Letter: U.S. must continue to assist Azerbaijan

President Biden and Secretary Blinken did the right thing by putting American interests first and extending the waiver of Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act despite the pressure from the Armenian lobby. It is important to continue assisting Azerbaijan, one of the only U.S. and NATO partners in the Caucasus and Caspian regions, in its counter-terrorism efforts.

For many years, Azerbaijan has served as a transit point for resupplying U.S. and NATO troops. At the peak of the war in Afghanistan, more than 30 percent of U.S. non-lethal military supplies such as fuel, food and clothing passed through Azerbaijan either by land or air. Azerbaijan plays an important role in supporting the operational readiness of the U.S. Armed Forces and coalition partners to counter international terrorism.

It is also the time to consider a complete repeal of Section 907 in the face of growing danger from Russia and Iran. It is time we put American interests above the interests of Armenian lobby organizations. It is time we correct our mistake and repeal Section 907.

Rauf Shahbazov

Fayetteville

