Letter: U.S. must do more to stop Putin

The U.S. has sent more than $54 billion to Ukraine since Russia's invasion began, according to The New York Times. Thank you, President Biden.

Of this amount, $21.6 billion was “other military aid.”

One of the most important military aids sent to Ukraine were 16 HIMARs (high mobility artillery rocket system) and thousands of rounds of ammunition for these and other weapon systems.

These 16 HIMARS were instrumental in “retaking” recently various Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia in the eastern Donbas region.

But to restore all of its captured lands and end this war quickly, Ukraine needs at least 75 more HIMARs (or Rapid Dragon System ... see YouTube).

While Ukraine is retaking some of these towns, notably in Izium, they found mass graves of 400-plus Ukrainian bodies, some mutilated and hands tied behind their backs.

So Russian atrocities continue, just like torture and deaths and mass graves Ukraine found in Busha.

A more menacing potential disaster is that Putin will unleash deadly radiation on Ukraine and the rest of Europe, using nuclear tactical weapons — or worse.

Such as via the six nuclear reactors that Russia has occupied since their Feb. 24 invasion and seized at Zaporiszhzhia — Europe’s biggest nuclear power complex.

A few days ago, Russia landed a missile about 1,000 feet from Zaporiszhzhia. So is Putin threatening the world that if Ukraine keeps retaking more land, his next missile won’t be 1,000 feet away? Hmm.

Scientists say that a Zaporiszhzhia meltdown would be worse than Chernobyl! God forbid.

Putin must be stopped soon!

If not, Putin will resort to unleashing a nuclear holocaust in Ukraine and Europe, for he must win, no matter the consequences.

President Biden was asked on "60 Minutes": “So unlike Ukraine, to be clear, sir, U.S. forces – U.S. men and women – would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion?”

“’Yes,’" Biden said.

The U.S. put boots on the ground — and lost thousands of American lives — in a phony Bush/Cheney Iraq war and now would send American troops to Taiwan if attacked by China, but won’t put troops on the ground in Ukraine to save a struggling democracy from a world-wide nuclear holocaust and an end to all democracies?

The U.S., EU and NATO have a choice: Provide the needed additional 75 HIMARS or put US/NATO boots on the ground.

No one wants America to get into another dumb war, Mr. President.

However, I truly believe the U.S. needs to rethink its “strategic ambiguity” strategy and do one or the other before it’s too late.

What do readers think? Email bill.balyszak@gmail.com.

Bill Balyszak

Fleming