Letter: U.S. needs to do more for Ukraine

Kyiv desperately needs better air defenses in order to stop Putin’s targeting Ukraine’s infrastructure (including using Iranian drones), especially their power grid, during these bitter winter months.

The U.S. has provided Ukraine two of the eight promised National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that these systems had a 100% success rate intercepting Russian missiles.

That’s fantastic, so where are the other six NASAMS? According to the Pentagon, they haven’t been built yet.

But Patriot systems have been built and we have some in stock and are deployed by the U.S., its partners and allies around the globe, including Israel.

So what are we waiting for? Provide Ukraine some available Patriot systems NOW before more Ukrainians are wiped off the face of the earth – again. (Remember the Holodomor genocide by Stalin?)

According to The Wall Street Journal, “Ukrainians urgently need U.S. Patriot missile defenses, but the Pentagon said on 11/29 that ‘right now, we have no plans to provide Patriot batteries’ to Ukraine.”

Why the hell not?

The Patriot systems have a radar range of about 62 miles but a missile range of only about 9 to 14 miles.

So as one can see, these Patriots don’t have the long range capability that the U.S. Administration fears would cause an escalation of the war by attacking deep into Russian territories.

It’s some political strategy the U.S. and its allies have – that is beyond my understanding - of not providing Ukraine these badly needed Patriot systems.

Mr. President, enough of this "not now strategy" in providing these needed Patriot systems. It’s time.

And while you’re at it, Mr. President, how about getting Israel’s "Bibi" to send Ukraine one or two of its Iron Dome air defense systems? They’re still our ally, right?

Right now, Ukraine badly needs transformers and generators because of Russia knocking out major power grids via their missiles and Iranian provided drones.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, pointed out that if Kyiv receives sufficient air defense systems, they would be able to protect its infrastructure.

Do it, Mr. President. And do it NOW to save thousands of Ukrainian lives by not freezing to death or worse.

Bill Balyszak

Fleming