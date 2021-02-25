Letter: U.S. should not boycott Olympics

Why boycott Olympics? Olympic games belong to athletes, not to politicians. Politicians create problems, not the athletes. What better way for the common good than sports and the arts. Go for it; we are not to be intimidated!
Carmen Bertonica
Auburn
