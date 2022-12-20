Letter: Understand winter travel advisories

Confused by winter travel advisories and warnings issued by our sheriff’s office? Below are the three most common ones we issue and what they mean to winter travel. We also explain what criteria we use to issue them. Traffic safety is our primary goal.

1) *Travel Advisory*

• Motorists are encouraged to use caution

2) *No Unnecessary Travel*

• Hazardous conditions exist, but the decision to drive is left to the discretion of the traveler.

3) *Roads Closed Except for Emergency Travel*

• Travel is restricted to emergency vehicles and those performing an emergency act.

• All other travel, including traveling to and from work, is prohibited and strict enforcement will be in effect.

Before issuing traffic advisories, our Road Patrol Division deputies assess road conditions throughout the county, we communicate with area highway superintendents, review weather forecasts, and check call volumes with Cayuga County 911. At times this can be challenging, especially if only part of the county is being impacted by weather. We do our best to warn motorists of potential hazardous conditions with safety being our primary goal.

Remember always:

If roads are wet or snow is present, drive with extra regard for your speed and those around you especially on curves, hills and the bridges which usually freeze well before the rest of the roadway. Be sure to give yourself plenty of stopping distance especially on icy roads.

Brian Schenck

Sennett

Brian Schenck is the Cayuga County sheriff.