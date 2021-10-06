 Skip to main content
Letter: Union endorsement much appreciated
Letter: Union endorsement much appreciated

I thank the Cayuga Labor Council, AFL-CIO, for their endorsement of my candidacy for the 2021 election campaign. I am proud of their recognition.

As the daughter of a union family, I appreciate the leadership of the union and its members who, through this endorsement, support me.

Both my father and mother served as shop stewards and instilled in me values I still hold. Workers deserve respect and dignity. Workers have the right to fair wages, a safe working environment and the right to negotiate for honorable working conditions.

Lois Mickey Belosi

Owasco

Lois Mickey Belosi is a candidate for Owasco Town Council.

