We are American people, our flag red, white and blue

As we are all different kinds of people

As we stand together as one

We will do our best to keep our country free

As we stand together as one

Tomorrow no one can see but we will do our best to make every day a better one

As we stand together as one

Suzanne Ellis

Romulus

