Letter: Unseen heroes also deserve gratitude

Unsung heroes. The governor talks the talk but does not walk the walk ... never are the unsung heroes mentioned. City, county and state workers that are on the unseen front line. The social workers, the garbage collectors, the correctional personnel at all levels, where their jobs for the most part do not allow for social distancing, all props go out to those that are in sight but none go out to those that are unseen. Many of whom cannot just not go to work. In prisons the governor finally allowed workers to wear masks after being embarrassed into it, then correctional personnel were told it is mandatory to wear face coverings while not making it mandatory for inmates. For inmates it is optional. I just want to give all those working behind the scenes of the public that the governor ignores their props. You are all HEROES working in environments that do not allow you social distancing or anything more than a mask while dealing with those not wearing face coverings. God Bless you all and please stay safe!