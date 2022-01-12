Letter: Unvaccinated endanger more than themselves

About 15% of adult Americans refuse to get vaccinated (U.S. Census Bureau, December 2021). They offer a myriad of excuses to avoid a potentially life-saving procedure that is free and demands just a little time: concerns about side effects, religious concerns, personal freedom or liberty concerns, "it's my body, so hands off!," it's gross government overreach, distrust of anything the government says, distrust of science in general, and others.

This pandemic, however, is a unique threat to everyone, especially the latest omicron variant which spreads much more easily than prior variants. Though omicron is apparently less likely to kill you, it can still make you sick, land you in the hospital, and will certainly spread to your friends and loved ones — even if you may have zero symptoms and don't know that you are infected! So, your excuse to avoid vaccination, whatever it is, is just what the COVID virus wants/needs.

Yet, when an unvaccinated person finally gets sick, they still expect their local hospital, its doctors and nurses, to find a bed for them and do their darnedest to help them get better, even to save their life. Until that happens they are a possible disease-spreading menace to everyone they come in contact with, breathe near or talk to, or touch things. They obviously don't care about the safety or health of first responders, medical professionals, their friends or community, even their own family. As long as there is a large number of unvaccinated people, COVID will continue to produce variants and someday a variant will find them.

Of course, you may just be fearful of needles. Needle phobia affects more than 10% of American adults, and the percentage is higher in children (Wikipedia). It doesn't help that all of the news programs repeatedly show graphic videos of people receiving COVID shots. My wife and I have both received our two Moderna shots and a booster. The shots were painless and the side effects mild. Bottom line: getting the shots is far better than getting sick and possibly infecting many others with this virus!

Jim Chattin

Moravia

