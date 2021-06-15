Letter: Update NY graduation ceremony rules

After what has been an incredibly difficult year, our Auburn graduating seniors deserve to have their family members at the graduation ceremony. This, however, will not be feasible for my family because of the mandate that has been issued for anyone in attendance ... and I fear that our family will not be alone.
The current requirements for the outdoor graduation ceremony in Auburn on June 25 are proof of a COVID vaccine or a negative COVID test. Without one of these documents, attendees will not be permitted.
So, while the ceremony will be outdoors, there can be social distancing, and masks are permissible, the mandate upon our district is for each attendee to have one of these documents. For my family of eight, who were in this journey together this year, and who want to share in this moment together with our graduate, we would need to pay an inordinate amount of money for COVID tests. We are still dealing with hundreds of dollars of bills from required COVID tests that were mandated during symptomatic quarantines in 2020. At $75 per test that we’ve been charged, our officials are requiring that we spend hundreds more to violate our HIPAA-protected privacy in order to attend the graduation.
This is completely inconsistent with current district protocols and CDC guidance. We have attended board meetings, band concerts and track meets with no questions regarding vaccine or test results. Why is the school district being mandated to require these for attendees to the graduation ceremony?
I am writing this as I return from my niece’s graduation out of state, where nearly 600 graduates and thousands of attendees acted appropriately concerning COVID, but there was not an utterance about tests or vaccines. Why, in NY, have we not recognized that though COVID is still with us, the pandemic is behind us?
It is time for New York state and/or Cayuga County Health Department to follow CDC guidance for outdoor events and allow family members to attend graduation without having to show papers that violate federally protected privacy. Senator Mannion, why is Governor Cuomo still calling the shots on this? Cayuga County Public Health Director Cuddy and Legislature Chairperson McNabb-Coleman, why are we still operating in a state of emergency? I hope our leaders can stand for our kids and families, and eliminate this unnecessary imposition.
Joshua Czyz
Owasco