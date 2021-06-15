Letter: Update NY graduation ceremony rules

After what has been an incredibly difficult year, our Auburn graduating seniors deserve to have their family members at the graduation ceremony. This, however, will not be feasible for my family because of the mandate that has been issued for anyone in attendance ... and I fear that our family will not be alone.

So, while the ceremony will be outdoors, there can be social distancing, and masks are permissible, the mandate upon our district is for each attendee to have one of these documents. For my family of eight, who were in this journey together this year, and who want to share in this moment together with our graduate, we would need to pay an inordinate amount of money for COVID tests. We are still dealing with hundreds of dollars of bills from required COVID tests that were mandated during symptomatic quarantines in 2020. At $75 per test that we’ve been charged, our officials are requiring that we spend hundreds more to violate our HIPAA-protected privacy in order to attend the graduation.