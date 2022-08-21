Letter: Upstate full of wonderful history

As a kid from Queens, I was fortunate to have spent a dozen of my childhood summers on a farm in rural upstate New York. Echoes from that farm remain with me to this day. A wonderful light is shown on the north country by my memoir about a large Black family’s adventures in dairyland. Recent reads have enlightened me to the rich history of upstate New York from the time of its native inhabitants to the present.

Here I share my top five books about rural upstate New York:

"The Search for the Underground Railroad in Upstate New York," by Tom Calarco, explores the routes through New York that escaped slaves travelled to get to Canada. Calarco collaborated with historical societies county by county to identify sites and New Yorkers who were instrumental on the path to freedom. Many familiar places were identified and historic figures discovered.

"New York Amish: Life in the Plain Communities of the Empire State," by Karen M. Johnson-Weiner, shares the history and diversity of the growing Amish presents since their arrival in 1974. Readers will learn about Amish origins in Europe, and the schisms that account for the differences between churches. Interactions with non-Amish, along with other internal and external factors are well covered.

"More Scenes from the Rural Life," by Verlyn Klinkenborg, provides colorful incites about life on a Hudson Valley farm over the span of more than a decade. Day-to-day sensory accounts are shared in relation to Klinkenborg’s travels, local weather, and plants and animals. He does not shy away from his strong opinions regarding the meat packing industry, use of pesticides, and the demise of family farms.

"Greenville," by Dale Peck, is a vivid telling of a large poor family’s struggles during the middle of the 20th century. One boy in particular has his experiences on his uncle’s Catskill farm juxtaposed with the challenges of living with his parents on Long Island. The boy, and his son (the author), revisit the farm forty-five years afterwards.

"From Where We Stand: Recovering a Sense of Place," by Deborah Tall, chronicles the depths of local historical research the author conducted while making Geneva, New York and the Finger Lakes region her home. From the indigenous tribes of yesteryear to the local colleges of today, every aspect impacting Geneva were accounted for. Tall often wrote poetically regarding her love of the upstate environment.

Jonathan Jefferson

Hempstead