Letter: USA must stand strong for Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin is a tyrant dictator. He wants to bring Ukraine back to old Russian control. Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy is showing Putin that they don't want any part of Putin's control. They are fighting hard and resisting Russian control. Ukraine needs guns, ammo, food, medical supplies and clothing. The USA and other NATO countries are sending those needs as we speak. I support the Ukraine government and their people. President Biden has worked hard on diplomacy talks and I support that. If Ukraine joined NATO then we could send ground troops and air support. I don't support ground troops or air support because they didn't join NATO. I support President Biden on sanctions on Russia, keep them going.

Sanctions take time to work but they will take their toll on Russia. Everything will take time. Putin wants to go back to old Russian communism ways. He is a liar, cheat and a killer. This is the worst invasion since World War II. You show strength and stand up to Putin and let him know we are going to fight for democracy and freedom for Ukraine and their people. That is why Putin went to China to get China to support them for this invasion. China, look out for them, and North Korea. Let's not get into a winless and endless war again. The USA has gotten into too many in the past. The USA has to support any country that wants democracy and freedom. God bless Ukraine and their people. God bless the United States of America.