Letter: Use common sense with public health

Here are some issues I am having with the coronavirus coverage. And let me state that I am a conservative independent voter.
People like Bob Lonsberry, the radio host, who said, "this is just like a cold, isn't it?" and commented about toilet paper hoarders, "you're just mad because they got to it before you." In other words, if you are able financially to drive to the stores quickly and buy unlimited amounts of something, that is somehow your right. This is pure stupidity and complete moral immaturity. Prepping is one thing, hoarding is the mentally unwell version of that. Maybe criminal, if you try to resell items. Stores limiting their quantities are doing the right thing because the less powerful people will have a chance to shop, as well.
Glenn Beck said, "everyone is going to get it eventually." He cannot possibly know this. Fox, which is just more mainstream media, is saying that if you are young, you will probably be fine. So are young people living in a vacuum? Should they not consider that they could transmit it to someone less strong? Another way of writing off the older population, the disabled and the elderly.
If you are caring for elderly, you need to restrict your activities, as well, because they depend on you. This virus is survivable or fatal depending on very individualized circumstances. That is why you know your status better than any media person does. I would say, follow your intuition. And if you have cold or flu symptoms, wear a mask in consideration of others and do not go to work or mingle with crowds. We still do not know who has coronavirus or not and we cannot run to a clinic every time we sneeze.
Lisa Backus
Auburn