Letter: Use federal funds to eliminate child poverty

It’s traumatic to repeatedly hear about poverty in central New York. The good news is we have ingredients to quell the suffering: money and solutions. We need a coalition to work with city and county governments to implement these policies.

Last year’s child payments eased monthly child poverty by an astounding 30%. Cash was spent on food and basic items with no evidence it decreased employment. Baltimore is just one city choosing to give cash to families with children after the continued success of these programs. Mayors are expanding similar programs nationally as the federal government abruptly cut off the spigot of payments despite success. Members of Mayors for a Guaranteed Income include Rochester and Ithaca.

Local investments in child care and jobs help but don’t feed, clothe and help pay rent. No one should need to go through what children have been described to experience in our county. The barriers poverty puts in the way of treating mental health and addiction leave people in a state of perpetual suffering. We see an astounding increase in overdose deaths. We may not be able to solve these problems with one program, but cash infusions have been shown to alleviate poverty, deep poverty and Black poverty with little downside.

A pilot proposal could use $60.9 million from Syracuse's American Rescue Plan Act funds and $110 million from Onondaga County proposals for the aquarium and sports complex toward monthly payments for families up to 200-300% of the poverty level. County government, not the city, is responsible for human services. Eligible families could receive $200/month per child until funds run out. The program may be the most ambitious and well-funded in the country. We could make our best effort to go from worst to first.

We can’t continue business as usual in attacking child poverty. The continued appearance of Syracuse at the top of child poverty lists is traumatic for us to hear and for children and families in poverty to bear. Well-meaning but partial proposals, repeated corporate tax cuts, and blaming those in poverty haven’t helped meet basic needs. Even discussions about the vast evidence of systemic racism and its relation to poverty feels like a nonstarter for many in power. We also can’t forget the need to address rural poverty; this should be a countywide effort. Let’s build a county that cares for us all. Join our coalition, contact county and city leadership and let your voice be heard: we need to use our $180 million toward eradicating child poverty today.

Drs. Sunny Aslam, Robert Dracker (president, Onondaga County Medical Society), Ofrona Reid (chief medical office, Syracuse Community Health Center) and the Rev. Eric Jackson (Plymouth Congregational Church)

