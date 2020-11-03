Letter: Use Schine project to honor Case

Dear Mr. Bryan Bowers,

Congratulations on your marquee renovation for the Auburn Schine Theater.

Please lend a moment to another plan in which your company, Bowers Development, restructures and repurposes the theater into a destination for worldwide achievements in motion pictures.

Why focus on the movie industry? It is not well known, but Auburn is officially The Birthplace of Talking Movies. Sound-on-film technology was invented in Auburn. The first talking movies were the idea and unprecedented work of Auburn-native Theodore W. Case (1888-1944). Case's scientific innovations enhanced the reception of news, entertainment and education — an unparalleled global advancement forever a part of the art of film-making.

In your development of the Schine building, you are not only positioned to honor Mr. Case, but also to start an economic explosion in Auburn and to shower international recognition on your company for its unique design and viable transformation of the Auburn Schine Theater.

Imagine hundreds of thousands of visitors coming to your building to see:

• a movie museum honoring film-making inventors around the world