Letter: Use Schine project to honor Case

Dear Mr. Bryan Bowers,
Congratulations on your marquee renovation for the Auburn Schine Theater.
Please lend a moment to another plan in which your company, Bowers Development, restructures and repurposes the theater into a destination for worldwide achievements in motion pictures.
Why focus on the movie industry? It is not well known, but Auburn is officially The Birthplace of Talking Movies. Sound-on-film technology was invented in Auburn. The first talking movies were the idea and unprecedented work of Auburn-native Theodore W. Case (1888-1944). Case's scientific innovations enhanced the reception of news, entertainment and education — an unparalleled global advancement forever a part of the art of film-making.
In your development of the Schine building, you are not only positioned to honor Mr. Case, but also to start an economic explosion in Auburn and to shower international recognition on your company for its unique design and viable transformation of the Auburn Schine Theater.
Imagine hundreds of thousands of visitors coming to your building to see:
• a movie museum honoring film-making inventors around the world
• a movie theater showing the finest foreign and domestic films
• a movie gift shop offering a wide range of keepsakes, and
• a movie conference center welcoming acclaimed producers, directors, writers, actors, artists in: costumes, music, photography, sound and lighting, college professors, and students of all ages; and hosting a variety of interviews, meetings, competitions and glamorous celebrations — all in the heart of Auburn’s historic district
Bowers Development has earned the reputation for magnificent reconstructions. It can therefore create the perfect space for spotlighting worldwide motion picture achievements. Similar to Cooperstown's relationship to baseball, your company can make Auburn the premier destination for movie makers and movie lovers everywhere!
Toni K. Colella
Auburn
Toni K. Colella is a Theodore W. Case biographer.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!