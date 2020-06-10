Letter: Use your voice to fight for justice

Injustice in America, whether it be local, town, big city or inner state, statewide or other, this has been one that will go down in history. Sometimes you wonder why the world is the way it is. I’ve realized you can become a part of change. Time to make your voice heard. Fighting, pushing, hurting people in America. Where is justice? People think they are smart; when they have power it seems to bear the words of the good old wise: Forever are the peacemakers. Sometimes you have to just use your common sense. Lawyers and the judicial system is not always the answer. There are good and bad in all walks of life. God created us equal and gave us a voice. Use it.