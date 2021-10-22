Letter: Use your vote to denounce GOP's lies

This correspondence is to ask all voters, but especially Democrats, to come out and vote in large numbers in Cayuga County. We especially need Democrats to come out in large numbers.

The reason we ask this is, because this is a good time to send a clear message to the "Republican QAnon party" that we do not agree with the enablers or Donald Trump propaganda, and inciting Americans around the country by telling them at the Trump rallies that the elections were stolen from him, as we all know, this is an absolute big lie!

We ask that you do this as it is very important that we unite as citizens for the sake of good to denounce the Trump propaganda rallies of lies and falsehoods and return this country back to normal civility and the rule of law.

Andres and Beatriz Villamarzo

Auburn

