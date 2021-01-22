Letter: Using the local DMV office matters

Remember when you use your local DMV office, a portion of your money stays in Cayuga County. If you go online, all of your hard-earned money goes to the state. Keep it local! Here are the the five best ways to get your DMV transactions done at your local DMV office:

1. DROP OFF: You can drop off your transactions at the front door of the County Office Building at 160 Genesee St., Auburn, from Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. We process these documents in about three to six working days.

2. E-MAIL: If you have any questions about what paperwork you will need or how to go about a specific procedure, just email our office at: Insuredmv@cayugacounty.us. You will get a response from our office via email within 24 hours. (If you email over the weekend we will respond as soon as we can the next working day.) They will tell you whether you can drop off your transaction or if you need to come in for an appointment. Emailing will save you time and frustration!

3. MAIL: Drop your transactions in the mail to us at: DMV, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, NY 13021

4. MAKE AN APPOINTMENT: If you need to come into the DMV office in order to get your transactions completed, you will probably wait three to four weeks to get in. Make an appointment by going to https://cayugacountydmv.setmore.com.