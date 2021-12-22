Letter: Vaccinations make the world a safer place

Let’s step back from the “individual choice” rhetoric about vaccination for COVID-19. The vaccine is one of the miracles of modern medicine, and I am all for embracing modern medicine. The other day I was thinking about the fact that if I had been born earlier than I was, I would be dead. Modern medicine saved my life when I was diagnosed at 50 years old with an invasive breast cancer. I received still-experimental treatment. Did my doctors guarantee a cure? No; there were no guarantees for women with my pathology. Were there side effects? You bet. And some of them may, statistically speaking, shorten my life. And I can show you the marks of radiation on my skin. But hey, I’m alive! I have had 22 years of life since that treatment, which I underwent for my own sake, for my children’s sake, and for my family's and friends’ sakes. It was almost a year of nearly unremitting torture, and entirely worth it.
But the vaccine is different. Yes, it is. The imperative for vaccination is so much greater than my individual choices to receive treatment for cancer. My choice to accept an experimental protocol may have helped to save other women. Accepting the insignificant inconvenience of the COVID shot demonstrably reduces transmission and saves others from deadly disease. Vaccination protects not just the vaccinated from death, but it also slows the pool of disease that incubates new, increasingly transmissible variants. If your belief system demands that care for others, then you must get vaccinated. You must vaccinate your children. You must help make the world a safer place for everyone. If you resist, I strongly recommend that you look into your soul and ask forgiveness. You may get it; I’m not sure you deserve it.
Linda Van Buskirk
Aurora