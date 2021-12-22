 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Cayuga Community College
YOUR VIEW

Letter: Vaccinations make the world a safer place

  • 0

Let’s step back from the “individual choice” rhetoric about vaccination for COVID-19. The vaccine is one of the miracles of modern medicine, and I am all for embracing modern medicine. The other day I was thinking about the fact that if I had been born earlier than I was, I would be dead. Modern medicine saved my life when I was diagnosed at 50 years old with an invasive breast cancer. I received still-experimental treatment. Did my doctors guarantee a cure? No; there were no guarantees for women with my pathology. Were there side effects? You bet. And some of them may, statistically speaking, shorten my life. And I can show you the marks of radiation on my skin. But hey, I’m alive! I have had 22 years of life since that treatment, which I underwent for my own sake, for my children’s sake, and for my family's and friends’ sakes. It was almost a year of nearly unremitting torture, and entirely worth it.

But the vaccine is different. Yes, it is. The imperative for vaccination is so much greater than my individual choices to receive treatment for cancer. My choice to accept an experimental protocol may have helped to save other women. Accepting the insignificant inconvenience of the COVID shot demonstrably reduces transmission and saves others from deadly disease. Vaccination protects not just the vaccinated from death, but it also slows the pool of disease that incubates new, increasingly transmissible variants. If your belief system demands that care for others, then you must get vaccinated. You must vaccinate your children. You must help make the world a safer place for everyone. If you resist, I strongly recommend that you look into your soul and ask forgiveness. You may get it; I’m not sure you deserve it.

People are also reading…

Linda Van Buskirk

Aurora

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: We are failing to learn history's lessons

Letter: We are failing to learn history's lessons

We live in a world where tectonic political changes for the worse are happening in major countries of the world, including our own. It seems we are seeing in decades the reversing of the several centuries-long transition from despotism to democracy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News