Letter: Vaccinations make the world a safer place

Let’s step back from the “individual choice” rhetoric about vaccination for COVID-19. The vaccine is one of the miracles of modern medicine, and I am all for embracing modern medicine. The other day I was thinking about the fact that if I had been born earlier than I was, I would be dead. Modern medicine saved my life when I was diagnosed at 50 years old with an invasive breast cancer. I received still-experimental treatment. Did my doctors guarantee a cure? No; there were no guarantees for women with my pathology. Were there side effects? You bet. And some of them may, statistically speaking, shorten my life. And I can show you the marks of radiation on my skin. But hey, I’m alive! I have had 22 years of life since that treatment, which I underwent for my own sake, for my children’s sake, and for my family's and friends’ sakes. It was almost a year of nearly unremitting torture, and entirely worth it.