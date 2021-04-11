Letter: Vaccine teams are doing a great job

Recently, I had my second COVID shot at the Fingerlakes Mall, and as with the first shot, was greeted by a professional group of volunteers, including police and firefighters. I feel there will never be enough kudos given to these groups of individuals, whether at the Mall or the various other locations in our area who are dealing with people from all walks of life and doing their best to put everyone at ease.
Everyone has been dealing with tremendous stress over the past year — I think sometimes we forget that also includes these individuals.
Whether you are for or against vaccines, please appreciate these individuals for their professionalism and compassion — sadly, we don't see it enough these days.
Sue Fairbairn
Cayuga