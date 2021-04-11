 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Vaccine teams are doing a great job
YOUR VIEW

Letter: Vaccine teams are doing a great job

{{featured_button_text}}

Recently, I had my second COVID shot at the Fingerlakes Mall, and as with the first shot, was greeted by a professional group of volunteers, including police and firefighters. I feel there will never be enough kudos given to these groups of individuals, whether at the Mall or the various other locations in our area who are dealing with people from all walks of life and doing their best to put everyone at ease.

Everyone has been dealing with tremendous stress over the past year — I think sometimes we forget that also includes these individuals.

Whether you are for or against vaccines, please appreciate these individuals for their professionalism and compassion — sadly, we don't see it enough these days.

Sue Fairbairn

Cayuga

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News