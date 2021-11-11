Letter: Venice voters deserve some choices

I am writing this letter as a resident of the town of Venice for 64 years; former town clerk of Venice for 40 years; and served as a Republican Committee member for 50 years. Unfortunately our post office closed in the town several years ago. The residents of the town are served by the post offices of Genoa, King Ferry, Aurora, Moravia and Scipio. In the local newspaper serving the area the "Vote Republican" notice failed to list a representative for the town of Venice. Sure we can figure it out; but Venice is still on the map and it would be nice to be recognized. Just for the record, voting is always in Venice Town Hall, 2479 Route 34, Venice, NY. The residents of the town of Venice just finished voting. Talk about "rigged." There was no choice to vote for town council. One box you had to vote for two and there were only two names. In the second box underneath there were two names but you could only vote for one. The top box only had one worth voting for and in the second box both were worth voting for, regardless of their political following. For several years representatives from both parties served as council members on the board. The town couldn't have had better representation than those men. They knew the workings of machinery and how to best serve the town. Let's get the town of Venice back to representatives from both parties. We are an agricultural town run by both men and women. We need knowledge on the board and not just glory seekers representing the town.