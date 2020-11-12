 Skip to main content
Letter: Veterans are not getting good care
YOUR VIEW

Many veterans live in poorly run Veterans Affairs community living centers. They used to be better until Trump.

Over half of veterans at a non-CLC home for veterans that's inspected by the VA in Holyoke, Massachusetts, died from COVID-19.

The VA needs a big shakeup.

Whistleblowers need to be heard, not threatened and fired.

My VA volunteership of 8 years was terminated because I spoke out against neglect.

Yes, thank you for your service is a nice phrase.

But keep your eyes open for the truth.

Like John Lewis. Don't be afraid to fight for what's right.

Happy Veterans Day.

John Hoefen

Marion

