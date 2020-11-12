Letter: Veterans are not getting good care

Many veterans live in poorly run Veterans Affairs community living centers. They used to be better until Trump.
Over half of veterans at a non-CLC home for veterans that's inspected by the VA in Holyoke, Massachusetts, died from COVID-19.
The VA needs a big shakeup.
Whistleblowers need to be heard, not threatened and fired.
My VA volunteership of 8 years was terminated because I spoke out against neglect.
Yes, thank you for your service is a nice phrase.
But keep your eyes open for the truth.
Like John Lewis. Don't be afraid to fight for what's right.
Happy Veterans Day.
John Hoefen
Marion
