Letter: Veterans are not getting good care

Many veterans live in poorly run Veterans Affairs community living centers. They used to be better until Trump.

Over half of veterans at a non-CLC home for veterans that's inspected by the VA in Holyoke, Massachusetts, died from COVID-19.

The VA needs a big shakeup.

Whistleblowers need to be heard, not threatened and fired.

My VA volunteership of 8 years was terminated because I spoke out against neglect.

Yes, thank you for your service is a nice phrase.

But keep your eyes open for the truth.

Like John Lewis. Don't be afraid to fight for what's right.

Happy Veterans Day.

John Hoefen

Marion

