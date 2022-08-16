Letter: Vin Scully was a special person

America lost another iconic legend, Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully, last week. We lost two legends in one week, Bill Russell and Vin Scully. Vin Scully broadcasted the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers games for 67 years. Every year he would say "It is time for Dodger baseball," at the start of every game he would say, "Hello, everybody, wherever you may be." Vin was born in the Bronx on Nov. 29, 1927. He was 94 years old when he died on Aug. 2, 2022.

Vince saw many changes in sports, especially baseball. His voice stood out like no other in baseball and life itself. He played baseball himself at Fordham University and that's where he fell in love with sports. He broadcast football and basketball games as well. At 22 years of age he was hired by CBS in Washington. It wasn't long when he joined Hall of Famer Red Barber, the voice of the Brooklyn Dodgers. Red Barber saw Jackie Robinson break into the major leagues on April 15, 1947. Red and Vin were eyewitnesses to see all the racist cat calls and treatment that Jackie Robinson went through. They both saw Jackie's playing ability and guts to prove all the haters wrong.

In 1953 Vin Scully broadcast the World Series, the youngest broadcaster ever. He loved the sound of a crowd and gave credit to ones that performed so well. Vin Scully and Yankee broadcaster Mel Allen worked together on different world series. They both were the best ever to broadcast sporting events. Vin Scully said "I have been blessed to be able to broadcast baseball games for 67 years, for a job I have always loved to do."

Vin Scully will be missed and Dodger baseball will never be the same. He also went to mass every Sunday before the game would start. We will all miss him saying it is time for Dodgers baseball. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame for broadcasters.

Gary "Stretch" Wright

Auburn