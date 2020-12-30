Letter: Virus led to a loss of our freedoms

From the beginning of the COVID-19 virus, I believed in using all possible means to control its spread, and yet through fear they have reduced America to dependency and loss of freedom, which has been accomplished.
What are the results of the loss of freedom?
1. Elderly people petrified
2. School closed
3. Mental illness — horrific
4. Increase in drug use
5. Money squandered
6. Increase in murder
7. Increased mutilation
8. Illegal immigrants take precedence over legal citizens
9. Protesters destroy property without punishment, leaving the police vulnerable
10. Sanctuary cities are hotbeds of violence, drugs, unsanitary conditions and violating young children
11. False prophets
12. Law-abiding citizens are now prisoners while protesters, robbers and haters of America spew their venom.
The list goes on.
Beware the first step.
Lucy Cacciotti
Auburn