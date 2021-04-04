Letter: Virus tests essential for opening schools

The best way for educators to teach and for students to learn is to be in person in the classroom. You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone — school administrators, parents, and educators — who disagrees with that statement. You’d also be hard-pressed to find anyone who disagrees that reopening needs to happen in the safest way possible.
Public health officials have made clear that layered strategies are essential for protecting against the spread of COVID-19 in schools. While masking, respiratory etiquette and disinfecting are a routine part of life, there’s a strategy that is missing in far too many schools: Routine COVID testing.
Testing provides communities with clear assurance that cases are low or, hopefully, non-existent in their school buildings.
A January Rockefeller Foundation review of testing programs in select districts across the country found that weekly screening of all students and staff can reduce in-school infections by 50 percent in high schools and 35 percent in primary schools. Meanwhile, a March Randy study of a handful of districts nationwide found that screening testing identified 44 percent of all COVID-19 cases reported to the districts — cases, the authors note, that likely would have been identified later or not at all.
The Rand authors summarized that testing provided a sense of safety among staff and families in those districts, identified and isolated asymptomatic cases and helped maximize in-person instructional time.
Yet in a recent survey 74 percent of New York State United Teachers members outside of New York City said their districts are not doing any regular testing. That’s unacceptable and must change.
To the extent cost has been a barrier, there’s good news: The federal government announced in mid-March that $335 million would be made available to schools outside New York City specifically for this purpose. That money should be made available to districts immediately, and districts must use their allocations.
We’re at a critical juncture for reopening schools. But we can’t lose sight of the safety measures we need to keep in place as more students return to classrooms.
Andy Pallotta
Latham
Andy Pallotta is president of New York State United Teachers.