Letter: Virus tests essential for opening schools

The best way for educators to teach and for students to learn is to be in person in the classroom. You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone — school administrators, parents, and educators — who disagrees with that statement. You’d also be hard-pressed to find anyone who disagrees that reopening needs to happen in the safest way possible.

Public health officials have made clear that layered strategies are essential for protecting against the spread of COVID-19 in schools. While masking, respiratory etiquette and disinfecting are a routine part of life, there’s a strategy that is missing in far too many schools: Routine COVID testing.

Testing provides communities with clear assurance that cases are low or, hopefully, non-existent in their school buildings.

A January Rockefeller Foundation review of testing programs in select districts across the country found that weekly screening of all students and staff can reduce in-school infections by 50 percent in high schools and 35 percent in primary schools. Meanwhile, a March Randy study of a handful of districts nationwide found that screening testing identified 44 percent of all COVID-19 cases reported to the districts — cases, the authors note, that likely would have been identified later or not at all.